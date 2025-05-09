Fact Check: Govt debunks Pak's claims of striking India's S-400 system

Also Read
⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert! Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar. #PIBFactCheck ✔️The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024 ✅ Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official… pic.twitter.com/1FdtfXUqEY— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Viral Video Alert! Truth Behind the Aircraft Crash Linked to #OperationSindoor! Pakistani social media accounts are recycling an old video and sharing it in the present context.#PIBFactCheck ✅ The video is from an earlier incident from 2019, involving an Indian Air Force… pic.twitter.com/md42wWpxO2— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Pakistan-based handles are circulating a video claiming that the Pakistan Army strikes posts in Battal Sector, Jammu & Kashmir, eliminating at least 12 Indian soldiers.#PIBFactCheck ✅This video is old and NOT related to any activity post #OperationSindoor ✅This image is… pic.twitter.com/n4mWxr21jw— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
⚠️Pakistan Propaganda Alert Several Pakistan-based handles are circulating an #old image that claims that a Pakistani missile has hit an Indian S-400#PIBFactCheck ✔️The image being shared is from 2023, of a fire at a military site in Moscow ????https://t.co/kcgY8vtCia pic.twitter.com/Pmo7U9KXJr— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Social Media post falsely claims India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project in #Pakistan. #PIBFactCheck ✅ This claim is baseless. ✅ Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has clearly stated in a press conference that India has only targeted terrorist infrastructure.… pic.twitter.com/6GMVoLMIS4— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
This video is widely circulating on social media with a claim that Hazira Port in #Gujarat has been attacked #PIBFactCheck * This is an unrelated video confirmed to depict an oil tanker explosion. The video is dated July 7, 2021. * Do not share this video. Refer the link… pic.twitter.com/nlQwgVAj3k— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 9, 2025