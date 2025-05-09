Friday, May 09, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fact Check: Govt debunks Pak's claims of striking India's S-400 system

Fact Check: Govt debunks Pak's claims of striking India's S-400 system

The Government of India issued a detailed report highlighting multiple instances of disinformation detected between May 8 and May 9

The Government of India said that the majority of misinformation came through Pakistani social media handles

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

The Centre on Friday debunked false claims that a missile from Pakistan struck India’s S-400 missile air defence system. The government clarified that the image is actually from a 2023 fire at a military site in Moscow.
 
The Government of India said that the majority of misinformation came through Pakistani social media handles. This includes the circulation of a number of false images and old videos, wrongly connecting them to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.
 
1. False claim of military attack in Amritsar
 
Pakistan-based handles spread videos that allegedly showed strikes on a military base in Amritsar. However, the government's fact-check unit debunked this, stating that they were old videos and had nothing to do with any Pakistani attack on India. 
 
 

2. Wrong claim of IAF helicopter crash
 
In another instance, Pakistani social media accounts shared videos that claimed to show an Indian Air Force helicopter crashing. This helicopter crash was linked to Operation Sindoor. 
 
However, the Centre's fact-check unit cleared that the video was from an earlier incident from 2019, involving an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V5 helicopter that crashed near Budgam, J&K.
 
3. False claims of Pak strike in Battal Sector of J&K
 
Pakistan-based social media handles have also been found to be circulating a video claiming that the Pakistan Army struck posts in Battal Sector, Jammu & Kashmir, eliminating at least 12 Indian soldiers.
 
However, a fact check revealed that the video has no relation to the ongoing conflict. The video dates back to August 2011.
 
4. Claims of striking India’s S-400 system
 
Several Pakistan-based accounts are circulating an old image claiming that a Pakistani missile struck an Indian S-400 system. However, the image is actually from a 2023 fire at a military site in Moscow.
 
5. Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project disinformation
 
A social media post falsely claimed that India targeted the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. This allegation is entirely baseless, the government said. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press conference, had also earlier clarified that India has solely targeted terrorist infrastructure.
 
6. Misinformation on Hazira Port in Gujarat
 
A video claiming that the Hazira Port in Gujarat had been attacked was also debunked. Fact check unit found that the footage shows an unrelated oil tanker explosion from July 7, 2021. 
 

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports indian government Pakistan government

First Published: May 09 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

