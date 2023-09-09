TDP chief, former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu was arrested here in a case of alleged corruption on Saturday morning, the Andhra Pradesh Police said.

The former chief minister was arrested by the CID around 6 am from R K Function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town, an official said.

In a notice served to Naidu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the CID's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), M Dhanunjayudu, said, "It is to inform you that you have been arrested... at 6 am at R K Function Hall, Gnanapuram, H/o Moolasagaram, Nandyala town and it is a non-bailable offence."



The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister has been arrested under relevant IPC sections, including Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 465 (forgery), according to the notice. The Andhra Pradesh CID has also invoked the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The notice was served under CrPC Section 50 (1) (2).

Also Read TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu LIVE: Former Andhra CM Naidu arrested by CID in skill development case India all set to host G20 Summit in Delhi: Here's what's on agenda Uttarakhand CM lays foundation stone for development projects in Haridwar Gyanvapi row: Varanasi Court grants 4 more weeks to ASI to complete survey 'Look forward' to cooperation in space sector: Mauritius PM Jugnauth