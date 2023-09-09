'Look forward' to cooperation in space sector: Mauritius PM Jugnauth

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and looked forward to further cooperation between the two sides in the space sector, the Ministry of the External Affairs said in an official release.

PM Modi met his Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi.

Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked PM Modi for the special invitation extended to Mauritius to participate in the G20 format as a 'Guest Country'.

Mauritius' active engagement in the G20 Working Groups and Ministerial Meetings under India's G20 Presidency. was appreciated by PM Modi.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction that the G20 events coincided with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The two leaders reviewed the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. They noted the rapid pace of bilateral exchanges in the past year, with more than 30 delegation visits and the signing of 23 bilateral agreements, the MEA release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday "reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South" in a bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here.

"PM @KumarJugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India's commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to take forward the "truly special partnership" between India and Mauritius.

Mauritius Prime Minister highlighted India's support seen in all sectors of the Mauritian economy and said that New Delhi was the first to sign an agreement with Port Louis.

On Mauritius-India trade relations, PM Jugnauth said, "India has signed first agreement with the first country in Africa with Mauritius. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is another testimony of the consideration that India has for Mauritius. This has now opened up new avenues for trade between the two countries...It is beneficial to both countries...