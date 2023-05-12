TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will continue to fight until justice is done to farmers who suffered heavy losses during the recent untimely rains, said N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Naidu made these remarks as he began Rythu Porubata' (In support of farmers) padayatra from Iragavaram in Tanuku Assembly constituency, West Godavari district.

On the way, he inquired from the affected farmers on the damage to their crops and the farm products while assuring the ryots that TDP will stand by them, said a press note shared by the party.

Incidentally, some affected farmers broke down while pouring out their woes to the Opposition leader.

"There is no question of relenting till justice is done for the farmers. The party will continue its fight till the government purchases the entire farm products in the state," Naidu said.

