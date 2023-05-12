close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

Incidentally, some affected farmers broke down while pouring out their woes to the Opposition leader

Press Trust of India Tanuku (Andhra Pradesh)
TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will continue to fight until justice is done to farmers who suffered heavy losses during the recent untimely rains, said N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Naidu made these remarks as he began Rythu Porubata' (In support of farmers) padayatra from Iragavaram in Tanuku Assembly constituency, West Godavari district.

On the way, he inquired from the affected farmers on the damage to their crops and the farm products while assuring the ryots that TDP will stand by them, said a press note shared by the party.

Incidentally, some affected farmers broke down while pouring out their woes to the Opposition leader.

"There is no question of relenting till justice is done for the farmers. The party will continue its fight till the government purchases the entire farm products in the state," Naidu said.

Also Read

Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

7 TDP workers killed in scuffle during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra

Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu

Modi govt completes 9 years, show of achievements lined up across country

UP local body poll: SP alleges election manual was changed recently

Air India imposes 2 year flying ban on individual for unruly behaviour

SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

No democracy left in West Bengal, need to bring a change: BJP chief Nadda

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu TDP farmers

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maharashtra reports 121 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death, weekly count drops

coronavirus
2 min read

Leveraging tech for projects in line with PM Gati Shakti vision: MoHUA

According to the government’s internal estimates, the Gati Shakti project will help sharply reduce the time taken for getting approvals for infrastructure projects — around 162 days from 600 days now, in some cases.
2 min read

Concerned about aircraft lease rates if NCLT order stands: Boeing

Boeing
3 min read

TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu

TDP will fight till justice is done to farmers affected with rains: Naidu
1 min read

Sponsor banks need to proactively handhold RRBs for tech adoption: DFS

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

LIVE: SC may grant 3-months extension to Sebi in Adani vs Hindenburg probe

Supreme Court
2 min read

Go First crisis will not change Indian aviation's growth trajectory: Boeing

boeing
4 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon