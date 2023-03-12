After ED questioning over Delhi liquor policy, Kavitha meets Telangana CM

-
After being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the Delhi liquor policy scam, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Telangana MLC, K. Kavitha, returned from Delhi and called on her father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).
Arriving in Hyderabad by a special flight at 12.10 a.m. on Saturday midnight, Kavitha along with Telangana ministers K.T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and Srinivas Yadav, immediately proceeded to Pragati Bhavan, the Telangana Chief Minister's residence.
Party sources said that KCR was briefed about the questioning that Kavitha had undergone by the ED in Delhi.
On Saturday, the ED had questioned Kavitha for nine hours over the Delhi liquor policy scam.
She has been summoned again for further questioning by the ED on March 16.
According to the ED, Kavitha is a part of the 'South Group', which has allegedly paid bribes to exploit loopholes in the Delhi excise policy, so as to secure free access to various wholesale businesses and retail zones.
--IANS
First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 09:42 IST
