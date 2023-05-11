close

NIA raids 11 places across J-K's four districts in Terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting raids at 11 places in four districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

IANS New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
According to sources, the raids were being conducted in Badgam, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kupwara districts.

The NIA teams are accompanied by the local police and CRPF personnel.

The sources said that the agency was examining a number of incriminating documents and was also questioning a few suspects.

The raids started this morning and are currently going on.

As of now the NIA official has not commented on the matter officially.

Further details were awaited

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Terrorism Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

