close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

Earlier this year, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils scrapped a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil and soyoil for the this fiscal started on April 1

Reuters MUMBAI
Russia-Ukraine war: India eyes Mercosur deal to import crude sunflower oil

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India on Thursday clarified that duty-free imports of soyoil and sunflower oil shipped before March 31 would be allowed until the end of June, after hundreds of thousands of cargoes were stuck at ports over confusion over import rules.

Earlier this year, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils scrapped a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil and soyoil for the this fiscal started on April 1.

But the move stuck cargoes of around 90,000 tonnes at Indian ports and another 180,000 tonnes in transit that were loaded before the government deadline of March 31, dealers said.

"A few shipments were stuck at ports for the past few weeks could now enter in to the country after this clarification," said Sandeep Bajoria, CEO Sunvin Group, a vegetable oil brokerage and consultancy firm.

India imports soyoil mainly from Argentina, Brazil and the United States and sunoil from Russia and Ukraine.

Also Read

Sugar mills in Maharashtra to close early as rain hits cane supply

Sunflower oil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for mkt share

India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report

Domestic textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

MLA Nitin Deshmukh in spat with police; Shinde says won't be arrested

Veteran corporate lawyer Rajiv Luthra passes away: A look at his legacy

ED summons Jayant Patil ahead of SC verdict; Maha minister says coincidence

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

India logs 1,690 Covid-19 infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

The government notification would provide relief to importers, but the imports would dampen local oilseed prices and squeeze farmer income, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

India's palm oil imports in May could fall since the clarification would increase availability of soyoil and sunflower oil, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Its palm oil imports in April fell 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as its premium over rival soft oils prompted price-sensitive buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, five dealers told Reuters last week.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vegetable oil oil

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

G7 Finance Ministers to meet in Japan to tackle threat from US debt ceiling

debt
4 min read

Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Photo: Wikipedia
4 min read

Antony Blinken expresses concern over China collecting DNA of Tibetans

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
3 min read

India logs 1,690 Covid-19 infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

UGC NET 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

LIVE: EOW registers FIR against former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, family

Ashneer Grover
1 min read

India logs 1,690 Covid-19 infections in a day; active cases below 20,000

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a tourist for COVID-19 testing amid surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, at the eastern entrance of the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon