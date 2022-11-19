JUST IN
Delhi pollution: Air quality in 'very poor' category on Saturday morning
MCD polls: 42 counting centres, strong rooms to be set up across Delhi
PM Modi to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh today
Bulldozing of houses in name of investigation not provided under law: HC
Late payment rule doesn't apply to pvt unaided institutions in Delhi: HC
Issue of overcrowding in public transport a recipe for disaster: Court
Odisha cabinet gives nod to port development, child welfare policies
FATF chief, ministers of Nigeria, Ethiopia hold bilateral meet Amit Shah
Old Pension Scheme approved by Punjab Cabinet, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Delhi High Court to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Dec 12
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
China's Covid-19 restrictions hit oldest Jixiang theatre in Beijing
Business Standard

Massive searches carried out in J&K over militant threat to journalists

The TRF had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the Valley for their "traitorous acts and nexus with fascist Indian regime".

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Journalists | Terror Threat

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative Image
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday started massive searches at ten locations in connection with threatening of journalists by terror outfit The Resistance Front.

The searches were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts of the Valley, police said.

Massive searches in connection with #investigation of case related to recent #threat to journalists started by Police at 10 locations in #Srinagar, #Anantnag and #Kulgam. Details shall be followed, Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

The police had on November 12 filed a case against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of LeT, for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.

The TRF had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the Valley for their "traitorous acts and nexus with fascist Indian regime".

Following the threat, several journalists resigned from local publications.

Turkey-based terror operative Mukhtar Baba and six of his contacts in Jammu and Kashmir are suspected to be behind the threats, an intelligence dossier had stated.

Baba (55) used to work for various newspapers in Kashmir. He was a resident of Srinagar in the 1990s and is believed to have escaped to Turkey, it said.

Baba, who often visits Pakistan, has emerged as a mastermind responsible for grooming youngsters in the Valley to join the TRF, the dossier said.

He is suspected to be in touch with six associates in the Valley, and two of them have been identified, it added.

Baba has built a network of informers in the journalist community and used their inputs to prepare a list of scribes to threaten, the dossier said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 12:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.