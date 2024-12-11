Business Standard
Home / India News / Thailand to launch e-visa system for Indian nationals from January 2025

Thailand to launch e-visa system for Indian nationals from January 2025

To complete their applications, visa-seekers must pay the required visa fees, the details of which will be provided by the Embassy and respective Consulate-Generals. The Embassy underlined that visa

Thailand, Thailand flag

Further details regarding the e-Visa system and its operations across the Embassy and Consulate-Generals will be announced in due course. | Photo: Unsplash.com

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi has officially announced the rollout of Thailand's Electronic Visa (e-Visa) system in India, effective January 1, 2025.

The system, aimed at streamlining the visa application process, will also include an offline payment option, offering added convenience to applicants.

In its announcement, the Embassy highlighted that the e-Visa system would cater to non-Thai nationals applying for all types of visas. Applicants are required to submit their visa applications exclusively via the official website, thaievisa.go.th.

"Each application can be applied by the applicants themselves, or by other representatives," the Embassy clarified. However, it warned that it "shall not bear responsibility if any application submitted by a representative is incomplete." Applicants can find a detailed guide on the application process on the same website.

 

To complete their applications, visa-seekers must pay the required visa fees, the details of which will be provided by the Embassy and respective Consulate-Generals. The Embassy underlined that "visa fees are non-refundable under all circumstances." Additionally, the processing time for e-Visas is expected to take approximately 14 working days from the issuance of the visa receipt.

The Embassy also provided a timeline for transitioning from the current visa application system to the e-Visa platform. For ordinary passport applications, submissions to designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024. For diplomatic and official passport applications, submissions will be accepted at the Embassy or Consulate-Generals until December 24, 2024.

For Indian travellers holding ordinary passports, the Embassy reassured that the existing 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business trips would "remain effective until further announcement."

More From This Section

Raj Kapoor

PM meets Raj Kapoor's family, honours his legacy ahead of birth centenary

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Pollution levels drop across India; only 3 cities report 'very poor' AQI

inflation, US inflation, retail inflation

LIVE news updates: US core inflation stays firm with fourth-straight 0.3% increase

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

Parliament LIVE updates: RS chairman's conduct has been contrary to post's dignity, says Kharge

Telangana Thalli

What is Telangana Thalli and why did its redesign spark controversy?

Further details regarding the e-Visa system and its operations across the Embassy and Consulate-Generals will be announced in due course.

India and Thailand, as neighbouring nations in the extended region, share a maritime boundary in the Andaman Sea and a relationship steeped in history. Their ties are strengthened by centuries of social and cultural exchanges, with deep people-to-people connections.

The shared Buddhist heritage is evident in the frequent pilgrimages made by Thai nationals to India's Buddhist sites, while Hindu influences are reflected in Thai art, architecture, dance, drama, and literature. The Thai language also incorporates elements of Pali and Sanskrit. Additionally, the significant Indian diaspora living and working in Thailand serves as a vital link between the two nations.

Also Read

Nigeria floods

Over 30 killed, thousands displaced due to floods in Malaysia, Thailand

Thailand, Thailand flag

Conflict in Myanmar sparks surge in property purchases in Thailand

Thailand

Thailand aims to legalise casinos next year in win for global players

LGBTQ

Thailand set to reap $2 bn Rainbow Tourism boon with same-sex marriage law

Thailand, Thailand flag

Thailand to pursue new policies to boost, protect digital economy

Topics : Thailand Indians Online visa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon