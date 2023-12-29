Sensex (    %)
                        
Thick fog blankets large parts of Punjab, Haryana; visibility compromised

A thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning, reducing visibility, meteorological department officials said

A trains runs through a dense layer of fog on a cold and wintry morning

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

A thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday morning, reducing visibility, meteorological department officials said.
Fog also impacted visibility in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.
Minimum temperatures hovered close to normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana.
In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 9 degrees Celsius and Patiala 9.5 degrees Celsius.
Pathankot recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius and Faridkot 8.6 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, the mercury settled at a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius in Ambala and at 8.2 degrees Celsius in Hisar.
Karnal recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 9.6 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 9.8 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog Fog disrupts flights Fog Delhi winter Punjab Government Haryana

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:18 AM IST

