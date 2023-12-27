Sensex (    %)
                        
IMD weather forecast: Dense fog in Northern parts of India for two days

India Meteorological Department informs that very dense fog is likely to continue till Northwest and some parts of Central India for the next two days

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

According to the India Meteorological Department, the very dense fog is likely to continue over the Northwest and some adjoining parts of Central India in the next two to three days. 

The weather department also mentioned that the fog conditions will also be seen in different parts of Punjab, from 27th to 31st December 2023. Some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi may also witness fog from 27th to 29th December 2023 and some isolated pockets of north Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh today, i.e., December 27, 2023.
A thin layer of fog could also be seen in parts of Punjab and Haryana as the temperature drops significantly. India Meteorological Department officials said that very dense fog could be reported from Amritsar, Patiala, Halwara, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Faridkot in Punjab and Karnal, Ambala, Hisar and Sirsa in Haryana. 

The weather department also predicts dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir with moderate to dense fog, which will continue till December 31, 2023, over Central Kashmir, Pulwama, and Baramulla. As per the MeT forecast, light rain and snow could also be seen in scattered places with cloudy skies during January 1-2.

Earlier on December 26, 2023, dense fog affected visibility in several places affecting about 30 flights which including international ones, were delayed at the Delhi Airport and also affected 14 trains.

MD issues rainfall alert

As per the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 30, 2023. Under the influence, light isolated rainfall is likely to occur in northwest and adjoining central India from December 30 to January 2, 2024.

The weather department also predicts light to moderate rainfall over coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30 to January 1, 2024. 

Pleasant weather in Chennai

Chennai people are expected to enjoy pleasant weather with light rain here and there during the day and cool nights at least until this weekend. The IMD has forecasted light rain over the city in the next two days, bloggers said rain activity may extend into the first week of January.

The city has experienced intervals of clouds and sunshine in the last few days. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30.7 degrees and 30.2 degrees, 1.4 degrees and 0.9 degree celsius above normal.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

