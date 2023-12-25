Sensex (    %)
                        
Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports

A total of 333 flights and 129 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport and the Hyderabad airport, respectively, until 12:30 pm on Monday

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3

At least eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to airports either in Jaipur or Ahmedabad between 6-9 am

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dense fog on Monday morning caused disruptions to flight operations at Delhi and Hyderabad airports. According to Flightradar24.com, a total of 333 flights and 129 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport and the Hyderabad airport, respectively, until 12:30 pm on Monday.

At least eight flights were diverted from the Delhi airport to airports either in Jaipur or Ahmedabad between 6-9 am, sources mentioned. Delhi and Hyderabad airports handle about a total of 1,200 daily flights and 480 daily flights, respectively.
Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had earlier this month told Rajya Sabha that in order to prepare for the onset of the fog period, the number of inspections and special audits were increased over the last two years to enhance various facilities at airports and in the area of air navigation services.

"As a result, despite an increase in flights by about 20 per cent, flight cancellations, which were 0.09 per cent during 2021-2022 of total flight movements, reduced to 0.05 per cent of total flight movements in 2022-2023," he stated.

To prepare for fog-related disruption, GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has set up temporary help desks at the T3 forecourt and deployed additional manpower from terminal operations teams. The terminal operations staff have been provided with high visibility jackets, public address systems and radio transmission sets for better coordination and communication. The staff deployed at critical positions will facilitate passenger movement and provide updated information.

Apart from these, arrangements of meals for passengers, in the form of meal boxes or food coupons at the food outlets, have been made. DIAL said it has facilitated the development and operations of a well-coordinated process between food outlets and airlines.

"Three concessionaires have been tasked with the responsibility of providing meals to passengers at the boarding gates or at the outlet. Airlines and food outlets coordinate for 100 per cent availability of food for passengers. (The airline would have to give one-hour advance notice to the F&B team for exact requirements)," it mentioned.

Scindia had told Rajya Sabha that before the onset of the fog season, the airlines had been instructed to bring changes in their flight schedules in such a way that CAT-II and CAT-III non-compliant aircraft would not be operating during this period. CAT-II and CAT-III refer to different categories of Instrument Landing System (ILS) approaches, which are used to guide aircraft during their descent and landing in low-visibility conditions. A CAT-II compliant aircraft can land on the runway with visibility as low as 300 metres.

Scindia said that the airlines have been instructed to use only those pilots who are trained to land planes using CAT-II or CAT-III systems at the fog-affected airports. As per the norms, the airlines have also been told to handle passengers affected by flight delays during the fog period. Moreover, they have also been asked to position aircraft maintenance engineers at airports where the flights might be diverted due to fog.

"The whole preparedness drive is closely monitored and reviewed by the government before the onset of the fog period," he noted.

According to Flightradar24.com, a total of 95 arrivals and 238 departures were delayed at the Delhi airport until 12.30 pm amid fog. Similarly, a total of 40 arrivals and 89 departures were delayed at the Hyderabad airport until 12.30 pm amid fog.
First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 1:46 PM IST

