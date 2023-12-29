Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IAF Chief Chaudhari visits 2 frontline operational bases in western sector

The IAF chief was briefed on the operational readiness of the bases, the statement said

Apache AH-64, IAF helicopter

He was briefed about the facility by Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal on the latest products being developed by the company

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force visited two frontline operational bases in the western sector, the IAF said in a statement on Friday.
The IAF chief was briefed on the operational readiness of the bases, the statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During his interaction with air warriors, he complimented them for their professionalism and exhorted them to maintain their vigil to guard the nation's skies, it added.
Earlier, On December 22, the Air Chief while addressing the 20th Subroto Mukerjee Seminar at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi emphasised India's proactive role in raising the concerns of the countries of Global South. He spoke on the relevance of air power and the need for IAF to act as a catalyst for progress, fostering strategic partnerships and contributing to the collective advancement of the Global South.
IAF's increased footprint during regular training engagements with partner nations has resulted in sharing of best practices in operations and maintenance. He also mentioned the role played by Indian Military Advisory Teams and courses offered through Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program, which had paved the way for increased cooperation by conducting training for more than 200,000 officials in both the civil and defence sector.
The Air Chief brought out that in the past nine years, IAF had trained more than 5000 foreign trainees from countries of the Global South. He also added that indigenous aerospace platforms such as LCA, LCH, Akash Missile systems and radars offer competitive and reliable options for air forces of the Global South, boosting India's economic and technological clout.
He reiterated IAF's role in international HADR operations, which had further strengthened India's leadership role in the Global South
Earlier this month, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari visited the headquarters Maintenance Command and Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), facilities in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
He was received by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command.
He was briefed about the facility by Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal on the latest products being developed by the company.
The IAF chief visited various integrated plants and production facilities of ammunition and explosives, such as the Chaff facility and Rocket Assembly Bay, and was also shown the mixing and casting of Pinaka rockets.

Also Read

Navy Day 2023: Defence Chiefs lay wreaths at War Memorial at ceremony

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

'Evolution important for Armed Forces,' says CDS General Anil Chauhan

Centre expected to maintain fiscal discipline in Interim Budget 2024

Delhi 2023: Year of unrelenting tussle between AAP dispensation, L-G

Pentagon on 2023: Modernising scope of military engagements with India

Mizoram grants general consent to CBI for probing offences in the state

Bomb threat: Security check carried out at Mangaluru International Airport

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IAF defence sector Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon