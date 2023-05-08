close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Things are changing for better when it comes to J-K: EAM Jaishankar

"But part of what needs to keep developing is actually the economy, the employment opportunities." he added

ANI Asia
EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar

4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said things are changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir but attempts will be made to disturb it as "there are interested parties, one lives right across."

While speaking at an interactive session on the Foreign Policy of the Modi Government, Jaishankar noted that there will be challenges when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. However, he said that their effort should be "to persevere, infuse that sense of confidence, to give that sense of hope, and to ensure there is security."

When asked about the investment coming from the Middle East in Kashmir and also terror funding, Jaishankar said, "Clearly, things are changing for the better when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir. But, part of what needs to keep developing is actually the economy, the employment opportunities, the whole you know the ecosystem which comes which are much you know vibrant, economy, civil society. Attempts will be made to disturb it because there are interested parties, one lives right across, so we you know, we should not expect that there will not be challenges. There will be and it's not necessarily limited to the western neighbours, there will be others as well."

Emphasizing that the government is working to instil a sense of confidence among people and is determined to overcome challenges, he said, "So, there will be challenges but our effort should be to persevere, to infuse that sense of confidence, to give that sense of hope, to ensure there is security and that is what really the government is doing. I mean, we have to also really recognize that men and women of this country make I mean they may be in the military, they may be in the security, they may be in the governance out there, they make sacrifices for all of this to happen. I think this is something we will do, we will continue doing."

He further state, "We know there will be obstacles but we are very very determined that we will overcome that."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke in Mysuru on foreign policy of Modi Government. Thank the Thinkers Forum for organizing and the residents of the Palace City for attending in such large numbers. Their presence today is a statement that the world matters more to today's India; that the Modi Government has changed the country and that involved citizens want to make informed choices in the world's largest democracy."

Also Read

S Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome

Searches carried out along int'l border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

EAM Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Sri Lanka from today

Villagers near LoC in J-K ecstatic as Indo-Pak ceasefire enters third year

Satya Pal Malik not detained, came to station on his own: Delhi Police

Abrogation of Article 370 ended terrorism, stone pelting in J-K, says Azad

BJP woo Christians in Kerala but target them in Manipur: CPI(M) leader

BJP won't allow reservations for Muslims in Karnataka, says Amit Shah

20 killed as houseboat with 30 people capsizes in Kerala's Malappuram

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

During the interactive session on the Foreign Policy of the Modi Government in Mysuru, Jaishankar highlighted India's response to global geopolitics.

"I think there are moments when it is, as I said, with nice people, you are nice. With difficult people, sometimes it's necessary to push back. But I would say this because this has been my experience in the last year," said Jaishankar while taking questions on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan playing his speeches, lauding India for its independent foreign policy.

While addressing a rally in Lahore in 2022, Imran Khan praised India for its independent foreign policy and played out a video clip of Jaishankar.

"It's sometimes you're made to sit and almost hold it saying, how can India do this? How do you take this position? At that stage you ask yourself saying, what do you do? Do you then be conciliatory or do you put your point of view across? And if somebody is being very self-centred, they're only looking at their interest, their point of view, not by rights. Tell them that there are other points of view and there are other interests, etc," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar weighed in on the foreign policy of the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying there are times when people need to trust the government and understand that it is committed to its citizens abroad."There are times when the people need to trust the government, need to understand that this is a government which has systems in place, which has a commitment to citizens abroad," Jaishankar said in Mysuru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Best of sovereign bond rally may be over with sales deluge coming

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Surprised over Modi giving religious slogans in Karnataka: Sharad Pawar

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
2 min read

Credit crunch, El Nino & DC deadlock to challenge Powell's recession bet

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
8 min read

SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border, leaves 7 dead

death
2 min read

BJP won't allow reservations for Muslims in Karnataka, says Amit Shah

BJP
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Golden Temple
1 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Warren Buffett
2 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon