Satya Pal Malik not detained, came to station on his own: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say a false news about Malik's detention is being spread

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Police on Saturday said they have not detained former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area.

"We have not detained former governor Satya Pal Malik. He came on his own volition, along with his supporters, to the R K Puram police station and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Another officer said a meeting was scheduled to be held at an MCD park in R K Puram and Malik was supposed to take part in it. He was informed that this was not a place to hold a meeting and that he had neither taken any permission from the authorities concerned, following which Malik and his supporters left the place and subsequently, the former governor came to the police station on his own, the officer added.

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to say a false news about Malik's detention is being spread.

"False information is being spread on social media handles regarding detention of Sh. Satyapal Malik, Ex. Gov. Whereas, he himself has arrived at P.S. R K Puram along with his supporters. He has been informed that he is at liberty to leave at his own will," it said in a tweet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked Malik to answer certain queries in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the second time in seven months that Malik, who has served as the governor of various states, will be questioned by the federal agency. Malik was questioned by the CBI sleuths in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa and finally, Meghalaya.

The CBI move comes barely a week after Malik gave an interview to "The Wire", in which he made critical remarks about the BJP-led Centre, especially regarding its handling of Jammu and Kashmir where he served as the last governor before the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Satya Pal Malik CBI

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

