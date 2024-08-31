Three day RSS Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak begins in Kerala's Palakkad

It is the first time that the RSS is holding its annual national coordination conclave in Kerala. (Photo: PTI)

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began in Kerala's Palakkad on Saturday. According to the organisers, 32 national office-bearers of various organisations working for social transformation inspired by the RSS' ideology will participate in the meeting. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp It is the first time that the RSS is holding its annual national coordination conclave in Kerala. 90 All India karyakartas in charge of the Sangh and 230 representatives including RSS Sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, Deputy Sarkaryawahs Krishnagopal, Mukunda C R, Arun Kumar, Alok Kumar, Ramdat Chakradhar and Atul Limaye are participating in the conclave.

BJP chief JP Nadda is also participating in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, details on the Wayanad landslide and help provided by RSS workers were given to the attendees of the event.

In the meeting, workers of various organisations will submit and exchange information and experiences of their work, said the organisers.

Apart from this, the meeting will discuss the current scenario, recent important events other dimensions of social change, and schemes in the context of various subjects of national interest. All the organizations will also discuss necessary measures to further enhance cooperation and coordination on various issues, said the RSS.

Eleven delegates from Kerala are participating in the event.

The year-long programmes as part of the RSS centenary will be announced at the meeting.