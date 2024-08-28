RSS chief's security upgraded from Z-plus to ASL; on par with PM Modi, Shah

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been targeted by several organisations, including 'radical Islamist outfits'. | Photo: PTI

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has elevated the security arrangements for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from Z-plus to the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol, as reported by The Times of India.

Bhagwat’s status as an ASL protectee aligns with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Previously, Bhagwat’s Z-plus security detail included officers and guards seconded from the CISF. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MHA’s decision to enhance his security was finalised two weeks ago. This move seeks to mitigate risks by introducing a more comprehensive security framework.

Threat to Mohan Bhagwat’s life

The security enhancement for the RSS chief follows recent assessments that identified potential security vulnerabilities, particularly in states governed by non-BJP parties.

The report, citing sources, noted that Bhagwat has been targeted by several organisations, including “radical Islamist outfits”. Inputs from various agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, regarding his heightened threat perception prompted the MHA to categorise Bhagwat as an “ASL protectee”.



All states and union territories have since been formally notified of the upgrade.

Advanced security liaison protocol

Under the ASL protocol, the involvement of local agencies such as the district administration, police, health, and other departments is mandatory to ensure the protectee’s security and safety.

Additionally, helicopter travel is permitted only in specially designed helicopters and is subject to the stipulated protocol. The ASL protocol also mandates anti-sabotage checks and incorporates multi-layered security rings.