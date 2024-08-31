PM Modi sanctions ex gratia for flood victims in Tripura: CM Saha

Saha said the ex gratia has been sanctioned from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the recent flood in the northeastern state. The PM also approved Rs 50,000 each for those who were injured in the flood that wreaked havoc in Tripura, Saha said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp At least 32 people lost their lives, two others were injured and one went missing in the deluge during the August 19-24 period. Saha said the ex gratia has been sanctioned from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

My heartfelt thanks to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji for announcing PMNRF ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods & Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured. Your compassion brings huge support in these difficult times," the chief minister wrote on X on Friday night.

In another post, Saha said the interministerial central team, which has assessed the damage caused by the flood in Tripura, has assured that it would submit its report before the competent authority at the earliest.

The interministerial central team meets me. I received an assurance from the team that they would promptly submit their report, which will aid in securing further assistance for the flood victims," Saha said.

The assistance will provide support for the flood-affected people in Tripura, he said.

"I am grateful for the prompt response and support from the Government of India," the chief minister said.

The central team arrived here on August 28 and since then, its members visited the most affected areas, including South Tripura, Gomati, Sepahijala and Khowai, Saha added.