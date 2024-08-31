Business Standard
Home / India News / Helicopter crashes in Kedarnath during airlift, no casualty reported

Helicopter crashes in Kedarnath during airlift, no casualty reported

This same helicopter had previously made headlines when it was forced to make an emergency landing near Kedarnath on May 24 due to a technical issue

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Photo: Screengrab

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a dramatic turn of events captured on camera, a snag-hit helicopter which was being airlifted by an Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper fell in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath on Saturday morning.

Visuals shared by news agency PTI show the helicopter dangling precariously mid-air before plummeting into the valley below.
The helicopter, operated by a private company, was being transported to the Gauchar landing strip for repairs. This same helicopter had previously made headlines when it was forced to make an emergency landing near Kedarnath on May 24 due to a technical issue.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, district tourism officer Rahul Chaubey explained that the MI-17 pilot faced difficulties due to air pressure and the weight of the smaller helicopter, leading to a loss of balance. As the situation became critical near Tharu camp, the pilot made the swift decision to release the helicopter in a remote area with no human settlement.

“A rescue team has been dispatched to assess the situation. We urge the public not to spread rumours about any casualties,” Chaubey said.

The May 24 incident involving the same helicopter saw seven people, including six pilgrims, narrowly escape harm when the chopper, unable to land at the Kedarnath helipad due to a technical fault, made an emergency landing in a nearby field.

This incident comes amid a surge of pilgrims visiting Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra, which began on May 10. The pilgrimage has seen an unprecedented number of devotees, heightening concerns over safety in the region.

Topics : Kedarnath helicopter crash Airlift BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

