India should ensure welfare of Hindus facing violence in B'desh: Bhagwat

Amid targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Hindus living there were being subjected to violence for no reason, and added that our country has the responsibility to ensure they do not face any injustice and atrocities.



He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Mahal area here on the occasion of Independence Day. "The coming generation has the duty to protect the 'swa' of the 'swatantrata' (freedom) because there are always people in the world who want to dominate other countries and we have to be alert and careful, and protect ourselves from them," he said.

The situation does not remain the same all the time. Sometimes it is good, while it is not so good at others. These ups and downs will continue, he said. "We can see the situation now. A lot violence is taking place in the neighbouring country and Hindus living there are facing the heat without any reason," he said without naming Bangladesh. "India has the tradition of helping others. We have seen in the last few years that India has never attacked anyone, but helped those who were in trouble irrespective of how they behave with us," the RSS chief said.

In this situation, we have to see that our country remains safe and at the same time help other countries, he said.

"Our country has the responsibility to ensure that the people facing the heat of instability and anarchy do not have to face any trouble, injustice and atrocities. In some cases, the government has to see on its own level, but it gets strength only when society fulfils its duty and shows commitment towards the country," Bhagwat added.

Bangladesh has been witnessing targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has alleged that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since Hasina' ouster.

A team of UN experts would soon visit Bangladesh to investigate the killings of the protesters ahead of and in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation last week, it was announced on Wednesday.