Three incidents of violence reported in Kadangband of Imphal West district

Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added

ANI General News
Manipur violence

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Three incidents of fresh violence have been reported on Wednesday in Kadangband of Imphal West district, officials said.

Security was tightened in the area after the violence, the officials added.

While talking to the media, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said, "Today at around 1.30 am, there was firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband by some suspected armed miscreants."

"One person received bullet injury on his right little finger and right thigh. He has been evacuated to RIMS Hospital for treatment. BSF and one Section of MR rushed to the spot and conducted an operation and dominated the area," he added.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Imphal violence

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

