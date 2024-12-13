Business Standard
Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat over mail, checks underway

Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat over mail, checks underway

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9

National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct inspection at the site after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in Rohini area of New Delhi, Sunday, Oct 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Representative Image: Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said.

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."  The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, he said.

 

The schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes.

A police official said checks were underway.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

