Thunderstorms, moderate-intensity rainfall expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

During the monsoon in July, Delhi shattered a 41-year record when the national capital received heavy two-days rain

Delhi rains, Rainfall

Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rainfall in the parts of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many Places of Delhi (Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar), and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Sohana, Palwal, Aurangabad (Haryana) , Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Gabhana, Jattari, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi tweeted.
Earlier on Saturday, rain lashed several parts of Delhi bringing temperatures further down in the city, which was witnessing sultry weather conditions.
During the monsoon in July, Delhi shattered a 41-year record when the national capital received heavy two-days rain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD IMD on rains Indian monsoon Delhi government

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

