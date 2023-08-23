India set for first south pole Moon landing after Russia's Luna-25 crashes

Read more India is set to become the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole after Russia’s attempt at a lunar touch down in the same area ended in failure following an engine malfunction. Chandrayaan-3 — India’s spacecraft that launched last month — is expected to land at 6:04 p.m. local time on Wednesday, after Russia’s Luna-25 crashed into the moon on Sunday. A rover, named Pragyan, or wisdom, will then analyze the chemical makeup of the moon’s surface and search for water over the course of one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14 days on Earth.

Over the Moon: Chandrayaan readies to land, India Inc prepares to take off





Also Read: Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon This is how the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter greeted the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module on Monday, as the two communicated for the first time. This, an industry expert points out, symbolises the emergence of a modern Isro — short for the Indian Space Research Organisation, India’s space agency — conversant with today’s lingo. Today’s Isro is also comfortable in the midst of private sector companies. Several private sector firms are an integral part of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission (see: ONBOARD CHANDRA­YAAN-3). On Tuesday, executives from some of these companies were at Isro’s headquarters in Bengaluru, providing last-minute assistance. Read more

Titan plans to take on partial debt to fund Caratlane's acquisition

Jewellery maker Titan is planning to take on partial debt to fund the acquisition of a 27.18 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Caratlane shares. The company plans to fund more than 50 per cent of the acquisition by debt. On Saturday, Titan announced that it signed a share purchase agreement with the founder of CaratLane Trading (‘CaratLane’) and his family members to acquire all the shares held by them representing 27.18 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital (on a fully diluted basis) of CaratLane for a total consideration of Rs 4,621 crore. Read more

Also Read Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro Bring perpetrators to justice...:TN CM to EAM over attack on fishermen 'Namami Gange's $4.5 bn investment shows positive impact on water quality' Govt to support research, education in pet industry: Karnataka's MB Patil BRICS biz forum gave chance to highlight India's growth trajectory: PM Modi Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: India prays for successful landing on Moon

28% GST move: E-gaming companies fear tax liability may rise to 400%

The online gaming industry fears it may face a “Vodafone-like” situation because the government demands 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) from companies such as Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL) for the period when the amen­ded law was not even in force. Tax on a retrospective basis was imposed on Vodafone. The fear of retrospective demand may come to haunt the online gaming industry, they apprehend. Read more

Food ministry to ask FSSAI to revisit fortification labelling norms