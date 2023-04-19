As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever



The industry margins are expected to improve sharply as the average room rates (ARRs) are likely to see a 10 to 15 per cent hike from an already high base of the previous fiscal year and a sustained high occupancy of 68 to 73 per cent in FY24.

The Indian hotel industry is likely to witness one of its best years this fiscal on the back of a rebounding economy, The Financial Express (FE) reported.