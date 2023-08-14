Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Times Group MD calls on Prez Murmu; hands over 'Femina' featuring her

Jain presented the first copy of the Femina that carries a cover story on the President as a manifestation of women empowerment

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu (Photo: TimesGroup)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu to hand over the latest edition of Femina, which features the inspiring story of her life.
Jain presented the first copy of the Femina that carries a cover story on the President as a manifestation of women empowerment.
Last year, Murmu was elected as the first tribal president, a remarkable rise for the unassuming politician who began her career as a councillor in Odisha.
Before joining politics, Murmu worked as a primary school teacher and soon became the junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department.

Also Read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

Sameer Jain gets print, Vineet broadcast, digital as Times Grp splits: Rpt

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

From common villager to Prez of India; a journey of Murmu on 65th b'day

I-Day eve address: Prez says inflation successfully contained by govt, RBI

Stealth frigate 'Vindhyagiri' being readied for Aug 17 launch by President

20 CBI officers awarded police medals on I-Day for distinguished service

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

India starts exporting potatoes from Madhya Pradesh to Guyana: Official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Times Group President of India women empowerment

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp StatusIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon