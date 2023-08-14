Times Group MD calls on Prez Murmu; hands over 'Femina' featuring her

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu to hand over the latest edition of Femina, which features the inspiring story of her life.

Jain presented the first copy of the Femina that carries a cover story on the President as a manifestation of women empowerment.

Last year, Murmu was elected as the first tribal president, a remarkable rise for the unassuming politician who began her career as a councillor in Odisha.

Before joining politics, Murmu worked as a primary school teacher and soon became the junior assistant in the State Irrigation and Power Department.

