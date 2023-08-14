Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

India is to mark its 77th Independence Day. The day is celebrated with full enthusiasm and rigour across the country. The whole nation hoists the national flag in societies, public places and also organises cultural events.

In 1947, India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and since then, it has become a ritual to hoist the tricolour on the Red Fort.