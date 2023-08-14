Confirmation

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

India is marking its 77th Independence Day this year. PM Modi will hoist the national flag from the Red Fort. On this occasion, here are some motivational messages, or quotes, for your close ones

Tricolour, Independence Day

Independence Day 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
Listen to This Article

India is to mark its 77th Independence Day. The day is celebrated with full enthusiasm and rigour across the country. The whole nation hoists the national flag in societies, public places and also organises cultural events.

In 1947, India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and since then, it has become a ritual to hoist the tricolour on the Red Fort.

On this day, every Indian shares wishes, messages and quotes with their family, friends and others.

Independence Day 2023: Wishes and Messages

  1. "Wishing you a joyous and proud Independence Day! May our nation continue to prosper and shine."
  2. "Happy Independence Day. Rich in cultural history, united in diversity, a salute to my country India."
  3. "Happy Independence Day! Let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and strive to make India even better."
  4. "Invaluable is the freedom we earned through tireless struggle against colonial rule. Let's honour the brave souls who battled for our nation's sovereignty. Jai Hind!"
  5. "Saluting the indomitable spirit of those who laid down their lives for our independence. Jai Hind! Wishing you a proud Independence Day!"
  6. "Let us never forget the profound sacrifices that secured our freedom's triumph. May we forever hold this precious liberty close to our hearts" "Happy Independence Day!"
  7. "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Let's work together to build a brighter future for our country."
  8. "As we celebrate our nation's independence, let's also reflect on the responsibilities that come with it. Happy Independence Day!"
  9. "May the spirit of freedom always guide us towards a better tomorrow. Happy Independence Day!"
  10. "Wishing you a day filled with patriotism, pride, and celebration. Happy Independence Day!"

Independence Day 2023: Quotes

  1. "It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived." - Bhagat Singh
  2. “Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekanand
  3. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you." - BR Ambedkar
  4. "Citizenship consists in the service of the country." - Jawaharlal Nehru
  5. "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
  6. "The best road to progress is freedom's road." - Mahatma Gandhi
  7. "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru
  8. "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi
  9. "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai
  10. "Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Subhash Chandra Bose

Independence Day 2023: WhatsApp Status

  1. Wishing you a day filled with pride, happiness, and the spirit of freedom.
  2. May the glory of our independence day inspire you to achieve greatness in all your endeavours.
  3. Freedom is like a journey we take every day, not just a faraway place we reach. 
  4. We look to our ancestors' wisdom as we move toward a brighter future, wishing you a Happy Independence Day 2023.
  5. Let's celebrate this Independence Day by weaving a tapestry of compassion, inclusivity, and understanding in our nation.
  6. Celebrating 77 years of independence! May the principles of justice, equality, and liberty always guide our nation's journey. 
  7. Let's unite as proud citizens and celebrate the rich cultural diversity that makes our nation so unique. Happy 77th Independence Day! 
  8. On this Independence Day, let's take a moment to express gratitude to all those who continue to serve our nation selflessly. 
  9. May the spirit of freedom ignite your passion and inspire you to make a positive difference.
  10. Let's celebrate this Independence Day by weaving a tapestry of compassion, inclusivity, and understanding in our nation.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

