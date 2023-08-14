Confirmation

Stealth frigate 'Vindhyagiri' being readied for Aug 17 launch by President

Final touches were being given to the ship before its launch by the President on August 17, as scores of workers busied themselves with various engineering and paint jobs at the GRSE's main unit

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:29 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The third advanced stealth frigate built by Defence PSU GRSE for the Indian Navy is being readied on war footing for its launch by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, officials said.
To be christened 'Vindhyagiri' after a mountain range in Karnataka, this is the sixth of seven ships under Project 17A.
Final touches were being given to the ship before its launch by the President on August 17, as scores of workers busied themselves with various engineering and paint jobs at the GRSE's main unit on the banks of River Hooghly.
Huge cranes were at work delivering material to the deck of the ship, while some items were being unloaded from it, with senior engineers supervising the final construction activities in the warship in-making, they said.
The ship, being painted in ash, black and red colour, has been designed in-house by the Indian Navy's warship design bureau, as are the other P17A stealth frigates.
Following its launch, the ship will undergo fitting out of various components, including armaments. Extensive trials will be held of the ship before it is handed over to the Navy.

A defence official said that 75 per cent of orders for equipment and systems of P17A ships are from indigenous firms, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
These warships are follow-ons of the Shivalik class Project 17 frigates with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.
"The newly christened Vindhyagiri stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities," the official said.
Under the P17A programme, three ships by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd and four by Mazagon Docks Shipbuilders (MDL) Ltd are under various stages of construction for the Indian Navy.
The first five ships of the project have been launched between 2019 and 2022, and this is the last of the three ships being built by GRSE.
The technologically advanced stealth frigate 'Vindhyagiri' is a befitting tribute to the distinguished service of its predecessor 'INS Vindhyagiri', a Leander Class ASW (anti-submarine warfare) frigate, which served the country for 31 years till June 2012, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Droupadi Murmu President of India

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

