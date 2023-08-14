Confirmation

20 CBI officers awarded police medals on I-Day for distinguished service

Fourteen CBI officers have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, CBI said in a statement

68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Twenty officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the coveted President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day.
Six officers -- Joint Director Nawal Bajaj, Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Mohan Mittal, Additional SP Maharshi Ray Hajong, Deputy SP Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishnan and Sub-Inspectors Geeta Paul and Rajeshwar Singh Rana -- have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the CBI said in a statement.
Fourteen CBI officers -- Additional SPs Navaraju Velladurai, Rajbir Singh; Deputy SPs Meenu Kataria, Ajai Kumar Mishra, T Santhosh Kumar and Anil Bisht; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Kishore Kumar and Kishan Chand; Head Constables Mahadeb Mistri and Hardev Singh; Constable Chandra Shekhar Joshi; Senior Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar and Stenographer Narayanan Meenakshi -- have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day CBI Police Central Bureau of Investigation

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

