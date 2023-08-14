20 CBI officers awarded police medals on I-Day for distinguished service

Twenty officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the coveted President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day.

Six officers -- Joint Director Nawal Bajaj, Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Mohan Mittal, Additional SP Maharshi Ray Hajong, Deputy SP Nilambur Narayanan Srikrishnan and Sub-Inspectors Geeta Paul and Rajeshwar Singh Rana -- have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the CBI said in a statement.

Fourteen CBI officers -- Additional SPs Navaraju Velladurai, Rajbir Singh; Deputy SPs Meenu Kataria, Ajai Kumar Mishra, T Santhosh Kumar and Anil Bisht; Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Kishore Kumar and Kishan Chand; Head Constables Mahadeb Mistri and Hardev Singh; Constable Chandra Shekhar Joshi; Senior Public Prosecutor Suresh Kumar and Stenographer Narayanan Meenakshi -- have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, it said.