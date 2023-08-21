Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.36%)
19380.15 + 70.00
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
38131.80 + 316.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.28%)
5327.25 + 14.85
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43958.45 + 107.40
Heatmap

TN CM lays foundation stone for Rs 4,276 cr 400 MLD desalination plant

The Rs 4,276.44 crore plant is to be set up with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone here on Monday for a 400 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) desalination plant, set to be the biggest in south east Asia.
The Rs 4,276.44 crore plant is to be set up with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
To cater to the growing need for drinking water, steps have been taken by the state government to set up a 400 MLD plant at Perur on East Coast Road in Chengalpattu district, an official release said, adding, "This plant will be the biggest in Southeast Asia. Work to establish the plant will be completed before December 2026."

The desalination plant will use technologically advanced water treatment systems such as dissolved air flotation and dual media filtration.
The proposed new plant would benefit 22.67 lakh people living in localities under the Greater Chennai and Tambaram municipal corporations, apart from 20 village panchayats near Chennai city.
The government also reported on the status of other such plants.
It said that work is on to set up a 150 MLD additional facility at the Nemmeli desalination plant. Once it is completed, which is expected soon, the plant's enhanced capacity would help cater to the needs of about nine lakh more people in areas including St Thomas Mount, Alandur, Pallavaram, Madipakkam, Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam and Velachery.

Also Read

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

Shah has come as LS polls are near, not to launch govt schemes: CM Stalin

Cauvery issue: TN CM urges PM to intervene, advise K'taka to release water

Gur Ravi instigates communal hatred, threat to peace: Stalin tells Murmu

TN CM Stalin lays foundation stone for 400 MLD water desalination plant

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Jammu records increase in terror activities post Article 370 abrogation

HC seeks Maha govt response on Swamy's PIL against Pandharpur Temples Act

Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Presently, the 100 MLD capacity Nemmeli plant is supplying water to nine lakh people in areas including Neelangarai, Injambakkam, Tiruvanmiyur, RA Puram, MRC Nagar, Nandanam and Adyar.
In addition, the 100 MLD Meenjur plant is catering to the drinking water needs of about 10 lakh people in north Chennai areas such as Tiruvotriyur and Vyasarpadi.
Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials took part in the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu salt manufacturing

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon