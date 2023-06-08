close

TN govt collaborates with Tata to provide Industry 4.O skilling to youth

It has been planned to upgrade the ITIs at a cost of Rs 2,877.43 crore and in the first phase 22 technology centres were upgraded at a cost of Rs 762.30 crore

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu government has collaborated with Tata Technologies to transform 71 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Industry 4.0 technology centres and on Thursday chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated 22 upgraded technology centres at an function at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district.

This initiative will enable the poor and rural students besides youth in the state to get training at low cost and become capable of meeting the expectations of the industries, the CM said in his address at the inaugural function which was attended by state ministers, senior officials and Tata Sons Group chairman N Chandrasekaran.

It has been planned to upgrade the ITIs at a cost of Rs 2,877.43 crore and in the first phase 22 technology centres were upgraded at a cost of Rs 762.30 crore.

Tamil Nadu is in the forefront in several sectors like automobile, electronic components, ICT, and related industries, Fintech, e-vehicles, leather and footwear manufacturing besides banking, finance, insurance and service firms, the chief minister said. So too in vehicle spare parts manufacturing, engineering, textiles, plastics and chemicals.

The state is also in the forefront in emerging sectors and has made rapid strides in several other industries such as agriculture, food processing, medical devices and electrical components manufacturing, he added.

Tata Sons Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "India is in a very unique position because talent is needed for Artificial Intelligence. India has maximum talent and it is found more in Tamil Nadu." Later, he called on the chief minister at the latter's residence here.

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin (youth welfare and sports development), Thangam Thennarasu (finance) and T R B Rajaa (industries) were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

