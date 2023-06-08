TN govt collaborates with Tata to provide Industry 4.O skilling to youth

The Tamil Nadu government has collaborated with Tata Technologies to transform 71 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Industry 4.0 technology centres and on Thursday chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated 22 upgraded technology centres at an function at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district.

This initiative will enable the poor and rural students besides youth in the state to get training at low cost and become capable of meeting the expectations of the industries, the CM said in his address at the inaugural function which was attended by state ministers, senior officials and Tata Sons Group chairman N Chandrasekaran.

It has been planned to upgrade the ITIs at a cost of Rs 2,877.43 crore and in the first phase 22 technology centres were upgraded at a cost of Rs 762.30 crore.

Tamil Nadu is in the forefront in several sectors like automobile, electronic components, ICT, and related industries, Fintech, e-vehicles, leather and footwear manufacturing besides banking, finance, insurance and service firms, the chief minister said. So too in vehicle spare parts manufacturing, engineering, textiles, plastics and chemicals.

The state is also in the forefront in emerging sectors and has made rapid strides in several other industries such as agriculture, food processing, medical devices and electrical components manufacturing, he added.

Tata Sons Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "India is in a very unique position because talent is needed for Artificial Intelligence. India has maximum talent and it is found more in Tamil Nadu." Later, he called on the chief minister at the latter's residence here.

Also Read Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport Tamil Nadu farmers demand govt to distribute sugarcane through ration shops Wrestlers express intent to take part in Asian Games selection trials Conversion via gaming app: Tech-savvy accused changing locations frequently Father of minor wrestler admits filing false allegations against WFI chief Kukis accuse Meitei of ethnic violence in Manipur, demands separate state India successfully test-fires night lauch of ballistic missile 'Agni Prime'

Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin (youth welfare and sports development), Thangam Thennarasu (finance) and T R B Rajaa (industries) were present on the occasion.