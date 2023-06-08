close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Father of minor wrestler admits filing false allegations against WFI chief

The father of minor wrestler told PTI that they filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for perceived injustice against the girl

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The father of the minor wrestler told PTI on Thursday that they deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against WFI chief because they wanted to get back at him for the perceived injustice against the girl.

The startling admission by the father substantially weakens the case against Brij Bhusha Sharan Singh who has relentlessly faced protest for the past six months by wrestlers, who have accused him of sexual harassment. The complaint by the minor wrester has also led to investigation under POCSO Act.

"It's better that truth comes out now instead of court," he told PTI when asked why he is changing his story now.

"Now that interactions have started, the government has promised fair enquiry into my daughter's defeat (in Asian U17 championship trials) last year, so it is also my duty that I rectify my mistake," he said.

He also provided elaborated explanation for the origin of his and his daughter's animosity against Singh, who has vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegations, including against the minor.

The origin of the animosity goes back to the 2022 Under 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow when the minor lost the final and missed out on selection to the Indian team.

Also Read

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

IOA calls wrestling trials 'much-needed break' for 2500 participants

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Kukis accuse Meitei of ethnic violence in Manipur, demands separate state

India successfully test-fires night lauch of ballistic missile 'Agni Prime'

Punjab gov pitches for surgical strikes as he slams Pak for pushing drugs

Lawyers' body calls for changes in elevation process of judges to SC, HC

Punjab to give legal aid to 700 students facing deportation from Canada

They blamed Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the referee's decision.

"I was filled with rage my child's one-year hard work had gone down the drain because of that referee's decision in final and I decided to take revenge," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WFI Wrestling sports

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We have $2.5 billion of uninvested dry powder: Peak XV Partners MD

Shailendra Singh, MD, Peak XV Partners
4 min read

RBI prescribes norms for compromise settlements, technical write-offs

bad loans
3 min read

Additional disclosures required for trade of medicinal products from Jul 1

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon