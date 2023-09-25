BJP's Kishan Reddy attacks BRS over friendship with 'anti-women' AIMIM

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy has sought to know how the ruling BRS can maintain a friendship with the AIMIM which voted against the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Though the issue of women's reservation has been a part of public discourse in the country for many decades, no party or leader has been able to take it to its logical end, he told reporters on Sunday.

"Modi is the leader who took revolutionary decisions on pending issues, including taxation, Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi and construction of toilets for poor in the last nine years," he said.

The bill -- which allocates one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha, State legislative assemblies and the Delhi assembly for women -- was passed in the new Parliament building as per the Centre's decision, he said.

Unfortunately, Hyderabad-based AIMIM was the only party to vote against the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, Reddy pointed out.

Describing AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi as the "guru" of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said Rao should answer to the people "how he (BRS) is functioning as a friendly party of the party (AIMIM) which is against women".

Pointing out that three Congress MPs from Telangana too did not participate in voting on the bill, he said it is a matter of shame that the AIMIM and the three Congress MPs are from the state.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Telangana Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took exception to Kishan Reddy's comments.

Kishan Reddy is trying to defame the Congress, Venkat Reddy said in a release.

Noting that the Congress gave full support to women's reservation, he in turn said that many BJP MPs were also not present in Parliament at the time of voting.

Venkat Reddy gave the excuse that the Congress MPs were not present in Parliament at the time as they were stuck in traffic on the way.