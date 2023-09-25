close
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate 'Bharat Drone Shakti exhibition' in Ghaziabad

The Defence Minister will also formally induct the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials, including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

Rajnath Singh

Photo: Twitter @rajnathsingh

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition at the Hindan Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today.
The Defence Minister will also formally induct the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials, including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
"Today, 25th September, I shall be in Ghaziabad to attend the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, a drone exhibition cum display event. Shall also attend the unveiling ceremony of the IAF's first C- 295 MW transport aircraft at Hindon Airbase. Looking forward to it," posted the Defence Minister on X.
Notably, the IAF, recognizing the potential of indigenous drone design and development, is collaborating with the Drone Federation of India to jointly host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023.
This event, scheduled for September 25 and 26, will take place at the IAF's Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad and will feature live aerial demonstrations.
In India, the utilization of drones is on the rise, spanning across military and civilian applications.

Drone technology has rapidly transformed both civil and defence sectors, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk exposure, and elevating capabilities, said a press release.
The IAF has extensive experience in deploying Remotely Piloted Aircraft for Intelligence Surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
To harness the burgeoning drone technology sector in India, the IAF initiated the Meher Baba Swarm Drone competition, showcasing its faith in the nation's drone capabilities, according to the release.
Now, with Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, the IAF is poised to further leverage this expertise.
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 promises to spotlight the full potential of the Indian drone industry, with an impressive lineup of over 50 live aerial demonstrations.
These demonstrations will encompass a diverse range of drone applications, including survey drones, agriculture drones, fire suppression drones, tactical surveillance drones, heavy-lift logistics drones, loitering munition systems, drone swarms, and counter-drone solutions, said the release.
The event will also witness the active participation of more than 75 drone start-ups and corporate entities.
Anticipated to draw approximately 5,000 attendees, Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 will serve as a convergence point for a wide spectrum of stakeholders.
Representatives from central government agencies, state departments, public and private industries, armed forces, paramilitary forces, friendly foreign countries, academic institutions, students, and drone enthusiasts are expected to grace the event, said the release.
This collaboration between the Indian Air Force and the Drone Federation of India underscores the commitment to advancing drone technology and its applications in India.
The event promises to showcase the capabilities of Indian drones and provide a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts.
Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 marks a step towards harnessing the full potential of this transformative technology for the nation's benefit.

Topics : Rajnath Singh drone industry drone technology Drones in India IAF aircraft

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

