Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

When it first entered the market, MOM started supplying instant poha to GoAir (now rebranded Go First) while also finding its feet in retail. Today, MOM (the name was given by Mugdha, co-founder and Bhagchandka’s wife) is available on all leading airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa, Air India, SpiceJet and AirAsia. The business, says Bhagchandka, has grown: from 5,000-10,000 instant meals a month to each airline, MOM today supplies between 30,000 and 200,000 ready-to-eat bowls per airline per month. The range includes instant pastas, biryani, fried rice with schezwan gravy, ghee rava upma, poha, besides other packaged products. The demand, he says, is growing. Read more...