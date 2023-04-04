close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
taxes, tax, taxing, audit

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Revenue boost: FY23 net direct tax collection exceeds Revised Estimate
Direct tax collection rose 17.63 per cent to Rs 16.61 trillion in FY23, exceeding the Revised Estimate (RE) on this count slightly, the provisional data released by the finance ministry on Monday showed. Collection was Rs 14.12 trillion in FY22. Collection was Rs 14.12 trillion in FY22. The strong growth reflects improved business performance amid external headwinds. The mop-up could help the government meet its fiscal deficit target for FY23. Read more...

Semiconductor chip shortage may derail automakers FY24 production plans
Even as India’s passenger-vehicle sales touched a record high of 3.9 million units in 2022-23, growing 27 per cent over the previous financial year, the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said on Monday uncertainties in the electronic-component supplies might affect production in FY24.
 
MSIL said the shortage of electronic components had some impact on production in FY23. Read more...
Centre's grievance appellate committee to hear pleas against gaming SRBs

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

AIGF urges TN to reconsider online gaming ban, says move 'unconstitutional'

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Top headlines: FY24 direct tax target, PM visits Bali, COP27 meet, and more

Rail projects worth Rs 33600 crore approved for Mumbai Metropolitan Region

127,999 regular tourist visas issued from Oct 2021 to Mar 2022: Centre

Few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India in Mumbai: Centre

Deliberate on skill gap, social security finance: Teli urges G-20 countries

EVs account for 15% of vehicles sold in Delhi in March: Transport dept data


A government-appointed grievance appellate committee (GAC) will handle complaints against self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) for the online gaming sector to solve any disputes on their decisions on matters like membership of companies and registration of games under the upcoming online gaming rules, informed sources.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in January this year proposed the formation of SRBs for online gaming with draft amendments to the Information Technology, or IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Read more...

Soaring variety in in-flight meals is giving a lift to ready-to-eat brands
When it first entered the market, MOM started supplying instant poha to GoAir (now rebranded Go First) while also finding its feet in retail. Today, MOM (the name was given by Mugdha, co-founder and Bhagchandka’s wife) is available on all leading airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa, Air India, SpiceJet and AirAsia. The business, says Bhagchandka, has grown: from 5,000-10,000 instant meals a month to each airline, MOM today supplies between 30,000 and 200,000 ready-to-eat bowls per airline per month. The range includes instant pastas, biryani, fried rice with schezwan gravy, ghee rava upma, poha, besides other packaged products. The demand, he says, is growing. Read more...

Aim to make FAME scheme more transparent: Minister for Heavy Industries
After initiating a probe into the import of components by electric two-wheeler makers following allegations of wrongly claimed subsidies under the FAME scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is widening the investigation net to include its own departments, too. Having one of the highest numbers of public sector utilities under its aegis, the MHI is looking to reduce imports and boost domestic manufacturing, says M N Pandey, Minister for Heavy Industries, in an interview with Nitin Kumar. Read more...


Topics : Direct Tax | semiconductor | Centre | gaming industry | Top 10 headlines | direct tax collection

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon