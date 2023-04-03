Soaring variety in in-flight meals is giving a lift to ready-to-eat brands

In this section

Shortage of electronic parts may affect production in FY24: Maruti Suzuki

Indian firms must focus on skilling workforce, flexibility. HR survey

India Inc's credit quality outlook positive for FY24, say Crisil and Icra

India Inc's key credit ratio moderated sharply in 2nd half of FY23: Crisil

Vedanta unit's ability to raise loans reduces liquidity risk for group: S&P

Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?

Indians not 'sticky', highly likely to switch mobile brands and carriers

Tata group, Singapore Airlines finalise merger of Air India and Vistara

When Prateek Bhagchandka travels on any of the major airlines in India, he observes the meal options of other passengers closely. If they select a food item from Meal of the Moment (MOM), he tries to see if they finish it entirely. As co-founder and CEO of MOM, a ready-to-eat brand launched

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com