close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AAP MP seeks special package from Centre for weather-struck Punjab farmers

"The unseasonal rains have adversely affected the yield and the quality of the standing wheat crop," said Chadha in his missive to the FM

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
AAP MP Raghav Chadha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Saturday sought from the Union Finance Minister a special package for Punjab farmers ensuring them adequate compensation for their crop damaged by an inclement weather.

In a letter to the Finance Minister, Chadha, who is Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, sought to draw his attention towards the plight of the Punjab farmers, saying that since March 24, rains, high-velocity winds, and hailstorm have impacted wheat crop more than 14 lakh hectares of 34.9 lakh hectares of total wheat area in the state.

"The unseasonal rains have adversely affected the yield and the quality of the standing wheat crop," said Chadha in his missive to the FM.

"I met a Manjeet Singh at a village in Barwa, who clutched the stems of his damaged crop tightly as he described his plight with teary eyes. Manjeet has a sick wife to look after and a daughter to educate.

"For those inspecting, loss of crop may well be just a matter of records and statistics. However, for our farmers, it also means a loss of dignity and hope for a better future. More than just destroying their source of livelihood, the rains have robbed the farmers of their joy and aspirations," he wrote.

Chadha said the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has increased the compensation amount for crop loss from Rs 12,000 per acre to Rs 15,000 per acre.

Also Read

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Raghav Chadha releases his Rajya Sabha report card, bags 100% attendance

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie on Su-30 fighter jet

'GetoutRavi' posters appear in Chennai after TN Guv's "Bill is dead" remark

Chhattisgarh sees tiger numbers tumble, despite spending Rs 5 cr per month

TN BJP thanks Centre for removing TN from coal blocks auction list

K Chandrashekar Rao to skip PM Modi's programme in Telangana today

"Punjab is our country's food bowl, and farmers are the backbone of our economy. Our farmers have contributed immensely to agriculture, helped our country become self-reliant in food and ensured food security through drought and natural calamities.

"It is deeply concerning and heartbreaking that those who toil day and night to provide us with food are now facing a crisis that is making it difficult for them to feed their families," Chadha said.

"The Centre should also step in to help Punjab's farmers in their time of need," he added.

Topics : Raghav Chadha | AAP | Punjab | farmers

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon