Top headlines: MPC meet expectations, Data bill compliance timelines, more

Capital expenditure by 54 large central public sector enterprises and five departmental arms, having annual capex targets of Rs 100 crore and above, have collectively spent around 35 per cent of their annual capex target of Rs 7.33 trillion in the first four months of this financial year, a senior financial ministry told Business Standard. “The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Railways are on track to achieve 60 per cent of their capex target by the end of the first half of FY24. The centre is pushing the big CPSEs to achieve 90 per cent of their target by the end of the third quarter,” he added. Read more...