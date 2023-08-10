Top headlines: MPC meet expectations, Data bill compliance timelines, more

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) is holding its three-day meeting to decide the key interest rates in India. The meeting started on Tuesday and will end with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announcing the rates in the policy announcement on Thursday. All eyes will be on the repo rate, currently at 6.5 per cent. It has been hiked by 250 basis points since May 2022. The banks in India fix their interest rates on deposits as well as on loans based on the repo rate.