Top headlines: Delhi airport braces for G20 Summit, RIL AGM, and more

Business Standard brings the top headlines at this hour

Delhi airport, air travel, passengers, coronavirus

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
Delhi airport braces for G20 Summit, airlines rue last-minute curbs

Air traffic curbs in view of the arrival of VIPs for the G20 summit in Delhi next week have kept domestic airlines and the city’s airport officials on their toes, with some blaming last-minute diktats for causing avoidable inconvenience. Airlines have informed the Delhi international airport about the cancellation of close to 160 domestic flights as a result of restrictions, which extend to roadside traffic, due to the high-security event on September 9 and 10. Read more

With Zepto becoming first unicorn of 2023, is funding winter about to thaw?

This is what one big funding round can do. Quick commerce rode the buzz of 10- and 15-minute deliveries. But its business model just as quickly came under question. The detractors sniggered that startup innovation, instead of solving the world’s intractable problems, was now focused on getting your grocery a few minutes quicker. It did not help that some quick commerce firms found themselves on shaky ground, hobbled by slim margins and high cash burn. Read more

India on track for lowest monsoon rains in eight years, says report

The country is poised for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years, with the weather pattern seen crimping September precipitation after an August that is on track to be the driest in over a century, two weather department officials told Reuters on Monday. The summer rainfall deficit could make essentials such as sugar, pulses, rice and vegetables more expensive and lift overall food inflation, which jumped in July to the highest since January 2020. Read more

Reliance on NextGen: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani to be on board

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced the induction of the third generation of the Ambani family as directors on the company’s board, viewed as the start of a succession. Speaking at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting, Mukesh Ambani told shareholders he would remain chairman and managing director (CMD) for five more years, and mentor the three to-be-appointed directors of the board. Read more

Monthly income of food delivery workers fell 11% over 3 years: NCAER

The average real monthly income of food delivery platform workers declined between 2019 and 2022, as inflation and increased share of fuel costs affected their ability to meet household expenditure, a latest report released by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) on Monday showed. According to the report, while the real income of long-shift employees (working for 11-hour shifts) declined 11.1 per cent to Rs 11,963 in 2022 from Rs 13,470 in 2019, that of employees working for five-hour shifts fell 10.4 per cent to Rs 7,157 from Rs 7,999 in the same period. Read more
Topics : Delhi airport G20 summit RIL AGM Mukesh Ambani Group Isha Ambani Akash ambani Mukesh Ambani Zepto Startups Monsoon Nita Ambani top news of the day Today News

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

