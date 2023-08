Prez Murmu releases commemorative coin on NT Rama Rao on his centenary yr

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday released the commemorative coin on Late NT Rama Rao on his centenary year at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

According to a press statement from the President's Secretariat, speaking on the occasion, the President said that Late NT Rama Rao has enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films. He breathed life into the prominent characters of Ramayana and Mahabharata through his acting. The characters of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna played by him became so alive that people started worshiping NTR.

She noted that NTR also expressed the pain of the common people through his acting. He spread the message of social justice and equality through one of his films 'Manushulanta Okkate' i.e. All human beings are equal.

The President said that NTR's popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader. He created a unique chapter in Indian politics through his extraordinary personality and hard work. He initiated many public welfare programs, which are remembered till today.

The President appreciated the Ministry of Finance, Government of India for bringing the commemorative coin on NTR. She said that his unique personality would always be imprinted in the hearts of the people, especially the Telugu-speaking people.

NT Rama Rao, who founded the Telegu Desam Party (TDP), also served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms.

