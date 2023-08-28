Food delivery platform workers see decline in real income: NCAER data

The average real monthly income of food delivery platform workers saw a decline between 2019 and 2022, primarily due to inflation and the increased share of fuel costs, thus affecting their ability to meet their current household expenditure, a latest report released by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) on Monday showed.

The report titled 'Socio-economic Impact Assessment of Food Delivery Platform Workers' is the first of a three-part research programme being undertaken by NCAER and focuses on the employment patterns, incomes, and work environments of food delivery platform workers. It assessed 924 food delivery platform workers from one company across 28 cities based on their activity status (currently working on the platform and those who have left the platform), tenure levels (how long they have been on the platform), and engagement types (working on long shifts of 11 hours or shorter shifts of 5 hours, weekends).

While the real income of long-shift workers (working for 11-hour shifts) declined by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11,963 in 2022 from Rs 13,470 in 2019, the real income of short-shift workers (working for 5-hour shifts) declined by 10.4 per cent to Rs 7,157 from Rs 7,999 in the same time period.

As the working hours remained the same for the short-shift workers, the long-shift workers experienced a 19 per cent hike in their working hours to 10.9 hours a day, as compared to 9.3 hours in their previous jobs.

"Platform workers reported that real incomes had gone down over time. That is primarily due to inflation. For long-shift workers, it has become harder to achieve targets [which translates into higher income] due to increased traffic and rising competition. Real income of all workers has gone down as the ability to meet monthly expenditure out of monthly incomes of long-shift workers has also gone down," the report reads.

Speaking at the release, Bornali Bhandari, professor at NCAER, said that platform work moves the needle towards the formalisation of employment by offering benefits like accident insurance and task-based written contracts to all workers.

Also Read Hyperlocal logistics firm Shadowfax to hire 10,000 delivery partners Business sentiment turns buoyant in fourth quarter, says NCAER survey ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts Jubilant FoodWorks gearing up to launch Domino's for ONDC debut Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23 Central govt's restrictions on rice exports puts wheat and sugar in focus Sugar body ISMA seeks 5% GST on flex-fuel vehicles in line with EVs India's current account deficit seen falling to $10 bn in Q1: India Ratings Ministries should be realistic in budgeting for this and next year: Govt Over 15 mn jobs created across 9 sectors under Modi govt: Bhupender Yadav

"Though the earnings are not very high from the platform work and in some cases, people do suffer losses due to rise in costs. Yet, the food platform [work], owing to its flexible, independent nature, does provide an income to vulnerable people and often acts as a measure of last resort," she added.

The report also mentions that the food delivery platforms have helped create jobs for young workers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a majority of the platform workers currently employed in their hometowns, with 84 per cent of respondents below the age of 35. The active long-shift worker, on average, works 27.7 per cent longer than the average urban youth male worker, but generates only five per cent more net income.