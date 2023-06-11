close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: Unemployment rate dips 7.7%, AAP's 'maha rally' and more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" located over the east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 5 kmph and is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours. According to IMD, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "Biparjoy" is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm on June 15. Read more...

Unemployment rate dips 7.7% in May on decline in labour participation: CMIE
The unemployment rate in India fell to 7.7 per cent in May due to a decline in the labour participation at 441.9 million, according to a data released by private economic think tank CMIE. Unemployment rate in India among people aged 15 years and above fell to 7.7 per cent in May 2023, from 8.5 per cent in the previous month, CMIE's Natasha Somayya K said in an analysis on its website. Read more...

Vedanta announces selection as 'preferred bidder' for Goa iron ore mine
Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said it has been declared as "preferred bidder" for an iron ore mine in Goa. The government of Goa had invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the state, the company said in a regulatory statement. Read more...

Also Read

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Top Headlines: Govt's dividend from PSBs, Meesho hints at IPO in '25 & more

Top Headlines: Govt asks P&W to supply engines, stricter Sebi norms & more

Top 5 headlines: MSCI drops 2 Adani firms, Twitter to get new CEO and more

Top Headlines: Adani to consider stock sale, shell firms under tax scanner

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks set to begin in New Delhi today

High-level teams visit Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to probe tiger deaths

Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm soon: IMD

Ensure drivers of DTC bus drive properly: Delhi Court to transport ministry

Indian sailors who were detained in Nigeria return home after 9 months


Security stepped up ahead of AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance
Elaborate security measures have been put in place in and around Ramlila Maidan where the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a "Maha Rally" on Sunday against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in the national capital, police said. The rally is likely to be attended by around one lakh people, an AAP spokesperson claimed. Read more...

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Saturday expressed confidence that India’s GDP growth in FY23 may come in higher than 7.2 per cent once finalised in February 2026.
“India’s GDP growth estimates are presented six times, the final estimate for FY23 will actually be with us in January-February 2026. And my expectation and belief is that when the final number for FY23 is frozen in February 2026, it will be more than 7.2 per cent,” the CEA said in Kolkata at a session on “The Decade of India’s Growth and Prosperity – the Beginning” organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce. Read more...



Topics : Aam Aadmi Party unemployment CMIE

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

China's state-run banks reduce interest rates on deposits: Report

China Flag
3 min read

Ensure drivers of DTC bus drive properly: Delhi Court to transport ministry

Free travel for women in DTC buses on Raksha Bandhan day
4 min read

Indian sailors who were detained in Nigeria return home after 9 months

Indian Navy
2 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclonic Storm likely to intensify into 'extremely severe', says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon