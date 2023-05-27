Top Headlines: Govt's dividend from PSBs, Meesho hints at IPO in '25 & more

Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23
The government is set to earn an equity dividend of nearly Rs 13,800 crore from the listed public-sector banks (PSBs), all 12 of them, for FY23, up 50 per cent from Rs 9,210 crore in FY22. Read More
Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits
E-commerce player Meesho, backed by marquee investors like SoftBank Group and Meta Platforms, will look at an initial public offering (IPO) only in 2025, and till then, its focus will be on generating profits after tax and not just on being Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)-positive, top sources in the company told Business Standard in New Delhi. Read More
Covid-19 pandemic thruster off, demand for chartered flights declines
Chartered flight movements declined in India by 18.3 per cent in 2022-23 to 249,424 as the tailwind generated during the Covid-19 pandemic gradually ebbed. Read More
Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps
Goldman Sachs in its latest release on Friday revised upwards the growth estimate for India by 30 basis points (bps) to 6.3 per cent for the calendar year (CY) 2023, given the boost in services export and a lower merchandise import. Read More
9 years of PM Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead
Marking its ninth anniversary on Friday, the Narendra Modi government described its rule at the Centre, from the time it took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, to now, as that of “seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and garib kalyan (the welfare of the underprivileged)”. Read More
