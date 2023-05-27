close

Top Headlines: Govt's dividend from PSBs, Meesho hints at IPO in '25 & more

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dividend, Company dividend

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 8:41 AM IST
Govt to earn record dividend of Rs 13,800 crore from PSBs for FY23

The government is set to earn an equity dividend of nearly Rs 13,800 crore from the listed public-sector banks (PSBs), all 12 of them, for FY23, up 50 per cent from Rs 9,210 crore in FY22. Read More
 
Meesho hints at IPO in 2025; focus shifts to generating profits

E-commerce player Meesho, backed by marquee investors like SoftBank Group and Meta Platforms, will look at an initial public offering (IPO) only in 2025, and till then, its focus will be on generating profits after tax and not just on being Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)-positive, top sources in the company told Business Standard in New Delhi. Read More
 
Covid-19 pandemic thruster off, demand for chartered flights declines

Chartered flight movements declined in India by 18.3 per cent in 2022-23 to 249,424 as the tailwind generated during the Covid-19 pandemic gradually ebbed. Read More
 
Goldman Sachs raises India's growth forecast this year by 30 bps

Goldman Sachs in its latest release on Friday revised upwards the growth estimate for India by 30 basis points (bps) to 6.3 per cent for the calendar year (CY) 2023, given the boost in services export and a lower merchandise import. Read More
 
9 years of PM Modi's govt: Leaders outline 'hits', road ahead

Marking its ninth anniversary on Friday, the Narendra Modi government described its rule at the Centre, from the time it took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, to now, as that of “seva (service), sushasan (good governance), and garib kalyan (the welfare of the underprivileged)”. Read More

Topics : Coronavirus Narendra Modi public sector banks PSBs dividend Meesho IPOs foreign charter planes flights India's growth Goldman Sachs Modi govt BJP

First Published: May 27 2023 | 8:41 AM IST

