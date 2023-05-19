close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top Headlines: Govt asks P&W to supply engines, stricter Sebi norms - more

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia

3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback
Leading electric scooter companies are divided on the extent to which sales will be impacted on account of the reduction of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME II) subsidy by a third on each scooter. However, many players concede that the decision will help them rejig their plans and cut costs in the next 12 months, and prepare for a world that will be without subsidy from April 2024. Read more...


Centre unlikely to undertake any new PSU disinvestment in 2023-24
The Union government is unlikely to undertake any new public-sector undertaking (PSU) disinvestment—including privatisation of public-sector banks—in 2023-24, said a senior official in the know. Any such stake sale might take place only after the general elections next year. Read more...

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new regulations to deal with suspicious trading activities—a move that will empower the market watchdog to go after entities making unusual profits without any fundamental basis. Read more...

Also Read

Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running'

Go First may sue Pratt and Whitney over reliability issues in their engines

Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Latest LIVE: US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet

Mandaviya to attend 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva from May 21-30

Army helps woman deliver child in critical condition in J-K's Kupwara

NCPCR finalises guidelines for child artistes in entertainment industry

India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister


Tax bodies must ensure fast closure under trader amnesty scheme: CBIC
Tax authorities will need to set up a mechanism to “closely supervise” and ensure speedy closure of old cases under the amnesty scheme for traders, where they have defaulted on export obligations, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said. Principal commissioners and commissioners under the CBIC have been asked to ensure that the exporters approaching for paying duties are registered with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), according to a circular by the tax body. Read more...

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden
A plan to develop eight new cities to alleviate population burden on the existing urban centres in the country is under consideration, a senior official said here on Thursday. The 15th Finance Commission in one of its reports had recommended that new cities should be developed, said M B Singh, director of the G20 unit of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Department. Read more...

Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running'
The government has told Pratt & Whitney (PW) to supply engines so that the grounded planes of Indian carriers are “up and running”, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
“We cannot have multiple planes of one engine manufacturer on the ground in India, which is the case today, unfortunately,” Scindia told reporters after an event of industry body FICCI. Read more...

Topics : Sebi norms FAME-II FICCI Today News top news of the day P&W

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Insolvency filing depressing in growing Indian market: Airbus India chief

Airbus
2 min read

RBI dividends to Centre may double due to gains, aiding fiscal gap

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Punjab police to send delegation to search Imran's home in Lahore: Minister

Imran Khan
1 min read

Kishida, Biden meet ahead of G7 in Hiroshima amid protests, tight security

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
2 min read

Sebi mulls streamlining regulatory framework for FVCI registration

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon