Also Read

Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running'

Go First may sue Pratt and Whitney over reliability issues in their engines

Go First may take legal action against Pratt & Whitney over engine issues

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Latest LIVE: US, UK announce fresh sanctions on Russia ahead of G7 meet

Mandaviya to attend 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva from May 21-30

Army helps woman deliver child in critical condition in J-K's Kupwara

NCPCR finalises guidelines for child artistes in entertainment industry