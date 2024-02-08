Total value of asset monetisation in national highways hits Rs 1 trn mark

With the fiscal year nearing its end, officials said that the proceeds of the InvIT round are expected by March

The total value of asset monetisation in national highways crossed the Rs 1 trillion mark on Thursday after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) raised Rs 15,624 crore in the third round offering for its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), the highway authority said.

This is the highest value realised in a single InvIT round by NHAI. The amount was generated by offering 10 highway stretches spanning 890 kilometres (km), according to NHAI.

With the fiscal year nearing its end, officials said that the proceeds of the InvIT round are expected by March.

The monetised sections in the latest round include Chichira-Kharagpur, Orai-Bara, Rewa-Katni-Jabalpur-Lakhnadon, Kachugaon to Rakhaldubi Bus Junction and Rakhaldubi Bus Junction to Kaljhar, Kaljhar to Patacharkuchi, Lakhnadon to Mahagaon, Mahagaon to Khawasa, Hubli to Haveri, Davangere to Haveri, and Davangere to Chitradurga.

“During FY24, NHAI has already awarded and executed Concession Agreements for four Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) Bundles, which include TOT bundles 11, 12, 13, and 14 for a total value of Rs 15,968 crore, which is higher than its monetisation target of Rs 10,000 crore for the current fiscal year,” officials said.

Since the start of the national monetisation pipeline in 2021, the ministry has brought private investment worth Rs 42,334 crore through TOT, Rs 26,125 crore through its InvIT, and raised debt worth Rs 42,000 crore through securitisation of toll revenues of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).