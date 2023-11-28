'Toughen up', not 'man up': Govt releases gender-neutral language guide

In a bid to promote the use of gender-neutral language, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday released a guide which administrators and educational institutions will be encouraged to refer to.

The Guide on Gender Inclusive Communication' has been compiled by the National Gender and Child Center, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and UN Women.

The guide highlights the importance of the gender spectrum, and also provides a lexicon on gender neutral language.

The guide attempts to give a breakdown of gendered use of language and stresses on making a deliberate effort to become conscious of existing biases in commonly spoken language.

The guide has over 60 words and phrases, and recommends the use of 'toughen up' instead of 'man up', 'owner' instead of 'landlord or landlady', 'humankind or humanity' instead of 'mankind', 'workforce or workers' for 'manpower', 'transgender person' instead of 'transsexual'.

After the release of the guide, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said the guide will help in training administrators, and should be given to the (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees) DISHA committees.

"This guide is going to impact not only the lives of citizens and administrators, but ensure a future which is to be looked upon through the prism of gender justice," Irani said.

"Today, the power of language has been embellished by empathy and equity because of this guide," she said.

The minister said she hoped that the guide will also be translated into other Indian languages, and stressed that it should be shared at the international level.

The guide will be used for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) where candidates selected for the civil services are trained. Its use will also be promoted at universities and educational institutions as well.

"I hope that we can now create an ecosystem of training, especially personnel who preside over DISHA meetings. This will help percolate a language which is more inclusive and just..." Irani said.

Also Read Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report Oppn-govt slugfest over Manipur intensifies as BJP rakes up Malda incident Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality Congress leader Deepak Singh booked for remarks against Smriti Irani Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements Mumbai cops seek withdrawal of 'fake' TRP case involving Arnab Goswami India, International Energy Agency hold meet to discuss cooperation Punjab farmers end protest, warn of 'bigger agitation' if promises not met RRTS project: Want complete compliance of order, SC to Delhi govt Govt to hire consultant for upkeep of Okhla, Patparganj industrial areas