India, International Energy Agency hold meet to discuss cooperation

The IEA delegation was led by Deputy Executive Director Mary Burce Warlick, the MEA informed, adding that the two sides held discussions on New Delhi's cooperation with the global agency

IEA

Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi met International Energy Agency (IEA) delegation led by Deputy Executive Director in New Delhi today. (X/@MEAIndia)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Secretary, Economic Relations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dammu Ravi, on Tuesday met a delegation of the International Energy Agency (IEA) in the national capital.
The IEA delegation was led by Deputy Executive Director Mary Burce Warlick, the MEA informed, adding that the two sides held discussions on New Delhi's cooperation with the global agency.
"Secy (ER) Dammu Ravi met International Energy Agency (IEA) delegation led by Deputy Executive Director @AmbMaryWarlick in New Delhi today. Both sides discussed India's cooperation with IEA, India's energy transition and the global energy outlook," Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the MEA, posted from his official handle on X.
IEA chief Fatih Birol recently said India will soon overtake China as the largest driver of global oil demand.
Birol made the statement during a G20 event in New Delhi, emphasising the "rapid growth of electrification in cars and buses in China as one of the reasons behind this projection".
"I very much hope India will move closer in terms of electrification," Birol said.
Earlier, the Union government and the IEA agreed to work together to strengthen cooperation in the field of data and research and enhance global energy security, stability, and sustainability.
The IEA is a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organisation, which was founded in 1974 to help co-ordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil.
The IEA works with governments and industry to shape a secure and sustainable energy future for all.

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

