Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Train services restored from Jammu after suspension due to heavy rain

Train services restored from Jammu after suspension due to heavy rain

According to the PRO of Jammu Division, the six restored trains include three that were earlier cancelled and three that were short-terminated at different stations

Jammu Rains, Rains

The Jammu region has been witnessing its heaviest rainfall in decades since Monday night (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Train services were restored from Jammu on Wednesday after a day-long suspension, with six trains scheduled to leave for their destinations, officials said.

Northern Railway on Tuesday night announced the cancellation of 22 incoming and outgoing trains from Jammu and Katra railway stations, while 27 trains were short-terminated at various stations in the division due to heavy rain that lashed the region.

Train services have been restored from Jammu. Six trains, which were either cancelled or short-terminated, will leave for their destinations today, a railway official said.

According to the PRO of Jammu Division, the six restored trains include three that were earlier cancelled and three that were short-terminated at different stations.

 

The trains scheduled to depart from Jammu are Jammu Tawi-Kamakhya Express, Jammu-Sambalpur, Jammu-Ambedkar Nagar, Jammu-Varanasi, Jammu-Bandra, and Jammu-Chhapra.

Also Read

Jammu, landslide, floods

IAF C-130 delivers relief in Jammu as Vaishno Devi landslide toll hits 32

landslide, Jammu Landslide

Rain mayhem in J&K: 13 dead, including 9 in landslide on Vaishno Devi route

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM reviews flood mitigation measures, says situation in Jammu serious

Omar Abdullah

Hope SC sets deadline for restoration of statehood to J-K: CM Omar

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

On Tuesday, Northern Railway cancelled 18 trains to and from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu.

Later, the PRO of Jammu Division confirmed that 22 trains were cancelled while 27 were short-terminated on Tuesday.

The Jammu region has been witnessing its heaviest rainfall in decades since Monday night, leading to floods, landslides, damaged bridges and roads, and inundated residential and agricultural areas, forcing many people to move to safer places.

Jammu city recorded more than 380 mm of rainfall in less than 38 hours.

Of the 22 cancelled trains, nine were from Katra -- the base camp for the Vaishno Devi temple -- and one from Jammu, officials said.

The remaining were incoming trains to Katra, Jammu and Udhampur.

However, rail traffic continued to operate on the Katra-Srinagar stretch, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Thunderstorms likely in Jammu, yellow alert issued for Delhi-NCR

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

LIVE news updates: Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide rises to 32

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul questions EC on ₹4,300 cr donations to 'anonymous parties' in Gujarat

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

India, Singapore can set global benchmarks in arbitration: MoS Meghwal

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Armed forces must be prepared for longer conflicts, says Rajnath Singh

Topics : Jammu Jammu and Kashmir Indian Railways Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon