Jammu-Srinagar highway shut following shooting stones, landslides in Ramban

Heavy rains have triggered landslides on the national highway near Sharda Mata temple in Udhampur district besides Monkey Morh and the Maroog area of Ramban district

Men and machines are working to clear the highway of blockades and make it trafficable (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ramban/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was shut for traffic early Monday after heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones from hillocks overlooking the arterial road in Ramban district, officials said.

Traffic is plying normally on inter-regional roads -- Mughal and Sinthan roads -- and commuters are advised to follow lane discipline as overtaking will cause congestion, they said.

"Jammu-Srinagar highway is closed due to shooting stones at several places. Heavy rains are going on along the highway. All types of vehicular movement have been stopped," an advisory of the J-K Traffic Police Department said.

 

It further said commuters are advised not to travel until the weather improves and the road is cleared.

Heavy rains have triggered landslides on the national highway near Sharda Mata temple in Udhampur district besides Monkey Morh and the Maroog area of Ramban district.

Men and machines are working to clear the highway of blockades and make it trafficable, they said.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

