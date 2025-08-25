Monday, August 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

SC refuses to advance hearing on pleas seeking J-K statehood restoration

It is listed already on October 10, the CJI said on Monday while refusing to advance the date of hearing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to advance the date of hearing on pleas seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the matter is already listed on October 10.

On August 14, a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai had sought within eight weeks the Centre's response on a separate plea seeking restoration of statehood to the union territory.

I am seeking early listing of a contempt petition relating to abrogation of Article 370. Statehood was to be granted to Jammu and Kashmir, a lawyer told the bench also comprising Justice N V Anjaria.

It is listed already on October 10, the CJI said on Monday while refusing to advance the date of hearing.

 

We are in the midst of a constitutional bench hearing (the bench is hearing a presidential reference on fixing timelines for governors and the president), Justice Gavai said.

While seeking the Centre's response, the bench had earlier said, "You also have to take into consideration the ground realities you cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam." It said this when a counsel had sought an early hearing.

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, even as it ordered that assembly elections be held in the union territory by September 2024 and its statehood be restored "at the earliest".

In its December 2023 verdict, the apex court held that Article 370, which was incorporated in the Indian Constitution in 1949 to grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a temporary provision.

Last year, a separate plea was filed in the top court seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood within two months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Jammu and Kashmir Jammu

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

